

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen reported a preliminary Group funds from operations from continuing operations of 521.8 million euros or 1.31 euros per share in the financial year 2023.



The Adjusted NAV amounted to 16.98 billion euros or 42.77 euros per share.



The publication of the final numbers for the financial year 2023 is scheduled for March 20, 2024.



