Consumer Packaged Goods Leader Church & Dwight Selects Rockwell Automation to Increase Manufacturing Cybersecurity Resilience

BRUSSELS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has been selected by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) to strengthen the consumer goods company's cybersecurity program. Church & Dwight chose Rockwell specifically to help build resiliency and minimize risks in its operational technology (OT) manufacturing security practices.

The number of cyberattacks against manufacturing and critical infrastructure continues to rise. A recent report found critical manufacturing was one of the most frequently attacked verticals in the OT/industrial control system (ICS) sector. With several global consumer brands under its umbrella, Church & Dwight recognized the critical impact and importance of a strong OT security posture and enlisted Rockwell. The goal was to gain a deeper understanding of its manufacturing risk profile by identifying critical assets, vulnerabilities and security gaps. After examining and prioritizing risk, Rockwell collaborated with Church & Dwight to develop a remediation roadmap, new security policies, and other measures to minimize risks.

"We selected Rockwell Automation because we were looking for a new partner to help us uplevel our OT and manufacturing security posture. We knew we needed the best of the best who understood our vision," said David Ortiz, chief information security officer (CISO) at Church & Dwight. "Throughout our work with Rockwell Automation on our OT cybersecurity program, we've gained a thorough understanding of our cybersecurity landscape and the tools needed."

"At Rockwell Automation, we firmly believe in helping organizations recognize the importance of OT cybersecurity," said Mark Cristiano, global commercial director at Rockwell. "Over the course of our partnership with Church & Dwight, we have implemented new security controls and processes and have already seen a dramatic shift in the company's OT practices. We are proud to leverage our best-in-class partnerships to help Church & Dwight achieve its cybersecurity goals."

As a longtime Rockwell Industrial Solutions customer, Church & Dwight expanded its partnership in 2020 to advance its Manufacturing Cybersecurity Program initiative. Since then, Church & Dwight has achieved its cybersecurity objectives in mitigating risks and understanding its OT landscape. Once threat detection capabilities were in place, Church & Dwight implemented continuous monitoring through managed OT services from Rockwell. These managed services integrate and support Church & Dwight's current IT Security Operations Center, bridging the gap between IT and OT networks, and mitigating cyber risks across the enterprise.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN, OXICLEAN, SPINBRUSH, FIRST RESPONSE, NAIR, ORAJEL, XTRA, L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION, BATISTE, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, THERABREATH, and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company's product sales. For more information, visit the Company's website.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and secure digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

