CSP, Inc.: ARIA and Rockwell Automation Discuss the Unique Requirements to Protect Industrial Applications in Their Latest Webinar

Webinar: CybeRx - How to Automatically Protect Rockwell OT Customers from Today's Cyber-attacks

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI), has warned of the rapidly escalating cybersecurity risks facing companies with operational technology (OT) in the manufacturing sector. In a new webinar, "CybeRx - How to Automatically Protect Rockwell OT Customers from Today's Cyber-Attacks" we will discuss why the Perdue model, passive defenses and AV/NGAV are not stopping the most dangerous attacks.

In this webinar you will hear from Rockwell about the unique set of requirements that are needed to protect your production application's attack surface and how Aria's AZT Protect has helped meet this need. We will delve into the composition of supply chain attacks and finally hear about a case study in how one of the world's largest pharma manufactures used ARIA AZT PROTECT in combination with Rockwell's industrial automation suite to protect their environment and meet their challenging OT requirements.

Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity, is joined by Thomas House, Life Sciences Cyber and Digital Consultant, Rockwell Automation.

The webinar covers:

Why are today's attacks getting through Life-sciences customer's "best in class" defenses?

Why doesn't the Purdue Model work?

Why won't traditional IT defenses work?

The Unique set of requirements to protect the vulnerable attack surfaces.

Modern attacks and how to stop them.

Case study - Large Manufacturer

To access the full webinar, please visit: https://hubs.ly/Q02t-sv20

