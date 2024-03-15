

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc (BKG.L), a British property developer and house-builder, on Friday reaffirmed its annual pre-tax income outlook of 550 million pounds in line with the market consensus.



The company also reiterated its target to achieve at least 1.5 billion pounds in pre-tax profit across the three years ending April 30, 2026.



'All sales for the current year ending 30 April 2024 are secured and we also have more than 70% of sales secured for the next financial year, which is a strong position,' the company said.



