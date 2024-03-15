

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including Textron Specialized Vehicles' light utility vehicles, Honeywell International Inc.'s Fire Alarm Sounders and Strobes, as well as U.S. Boiler Co. LLC's Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers, citing various reasons.



Textron's light utility vehicles were called for fire risk and Honeywell's sounders and strobes are likely to fail to alert consumers to a fire. Further, U.S. Boiler's residential boilers were recalled for risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.



Textron Light Utility Vehicles



Textron's recall involves about 500 units of Tracker Off Road OX EV light utility vehicles with serial numbers between 8029703 to 8031430.



The vehicles, manufactured domestically, were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's stores, and Tracker Marine and off-road dealerships nationwide from January 2023 through December 2023 for between $12,000 and $13,000.



According to the agency, water can get into the lithium-ion battery pack of the Tracker OX EV vehicles, posing a fire hazard. However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.



Honeywell Sounders and Strobes



Honeywell's recall involves about 29,000 units of System Sensor L-Series low frequency fire alarm sounders, sounder strobes, and compact sounders for residential apartments and commercial buildings.



The sounder and strobes are square, with white and red plastic housings, listed for wall mounting and measure about 5.6 by 4.7 inches for the sounders and strobes and about 5.3 by 3.5 inches for the compact sounder.



The recall includes date codes 3034 and 3035 and models HWL-LF, HWL-LF-BP10, HRL-LF, HRL-LF-BP10, HGWL-LF-BP10, and P2WL-LF.



The products, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Honeywell authorized System Sensor installers and fire equipment distributors nationwide from March 2023 through April 2023 for about $107.



The sounders and strobes can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert consumers of a fire. The recall was initiated after Honeywell received two reports of low or no sound output during installation. But, no injuries have been reported to date.



U.S. Boiler's Residential Boilers



U.S. Boiler's recall involves about 2,500 units of gas-fired hot water residential boilers with brand names U.S. Boiler, New Yorker Boiler, Advantage, FORCE and Archer.



The products were manufactured in the U.S., and sold at independent heating and plumbing contractors and wholesale distributors nationwide from February 2009 through November 2023 for between $2,000 and $4,000.



The agency noted that the blocked vent switch or BVS can fail to shut down the burners if the boilers are installed at altitudes above 5,400 feet and the vent system becomes blocked. In such an event, the boiler can emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide into the home, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard to consumers.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products.



Textron and U.S. Boiler urged consumers with the recalled products to immediately stop using the product, and contact the respective firm for a free repair, while Honeywell offered replacement.



