4biddenknowlege Media Group: 4BiddenKnowledge Triumphs as 'The Epic of Humanity: Special Edition' Secures #1 Spot on Amazon's Encyclopedias Bestseller List

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Published under the banner of 4BiddenKnowledge, "The Epic of Humanity: Special Edition," crafted by the renowned authors Billy Carson and Matthew LaCroix, has clinched the #1 spot on Amazon's Encyclopedias Bestseller List. This marks an incredible milestone for the book, celebrated for its meticulous exploration into mankind's history and the evolution of human consciousness, reflecting 4BiddenKnowledge's commitment to unveiling deep truths and wisdom.

Combining Carson's expertise in ancient civilizations and extraterrestrial phenomena with LaCroix's deep understanding of spirituality and consciousness, "The Epic of Humanity: Special Edition" presents readers with a captivating journey through the ages.

"Securing the top position in the Encyclopedias category on Amazon with 'The Epic of Humanity: Special Edition' is a dream come true. This accomplishment highlights our shared, unending quest for knowledge and understanding. It stands as proof that exploring our history reveals the foundations of our future," expressed Billy Carson. "I am profoundly thankful and moved by the global readership's support and excitement. My deepest gratitude goes out to everyone who has accompanied me on this extraordinary voyage of exploration."

Matthew LaCroix added, "'The Epic of Humanity' has just hit a #1 Bestseller in Encyclopedias! The world is clearly hungry for truth and a new understanding of our timeline and ancient past."

"The Epic of Humanity: Special Edition" is a unique opportunity for readers to delve into the rich tapestry of human history and consciousness. The book explores the mysteries of the human origin story, the timeline of lost civilizations, and ancient catastrophes.

Billy Carson - is the founder and CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge Inc., the bestselling author of "The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets," "Woke Doesn't Mean Broke," and "The Epic of Humanity." He is also the winner of the 2022 Stellar Citizens Award.

Mr. Carson is also the founder and CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge TV, a conscious streaming TV network, the host of the 4BiddenKnowledge podcast, and the Co-Host of the Bio-Hack Your Best Life podcast. He is also a writer and contributor to Rolling Stone and Entrepreneur magazines.

Mr. Carson appreciates the dedication and hard work it takes to accomplish great things. Recently, Mr. Carson earned a Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) at M.I.T. and has a certificate in Ancient Civilization from Harvard University. Among his most notable achievements, Billy is the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Specifically, his space agency is involved in the research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Matthew LaCroix - is a passionate writer and ancient history researcher who grew up exploring the mountains of northern New England. After college, his focus became studying archeology, ancient civilizations, physics, and history - and at age 32, he published his first major book entitled: "The Illusion of Us."

In 2019, Matthew released his second book: "The Stage of Time," which seeks to unravel the mysteries of the lost civilizations of antiquity, the ancient catastrophes that destroyed them, and a library of the greatest knowledge they left behind.

In 2023, he released his third book, co-written with Billy Carson, entitled: "The Epic of Humanity," and went on to make a major archeological discovery near Lake Van in Turkey, where he found evidence of a previously unknown lost civilization - known as the Ararat Civilization, which would become the focus of his career in the future.

This led Matthew to start his own company called Ayanis Legacy, which focuses on uncovering and documenting the secrets of the Ararat Civilization through archaeological discoveries, film creation, and books.

Matthew has appeared on shows such as Ancient Civilizations and Beyond Belief on Gaia, The UnXplained on the History Channel, and hosted his own show called Mystery School of Truth on 4BiddenKnowledge TV.

