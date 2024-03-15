

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy (DUK) announced the promotion of Harry Sideris to president of Duke Energy, effective April 1. Sideris most recently served as EVP of customer experience, solutions and services. Sideris has previously served as president of the company's Florida regulated utility, chief distribution officer, and senior vice president of environmental, health and safety. Also, Steve Young is retiring from the role of executive vice president and chief commercial officer, effective June 30.



The company also announced that Bonnie Titone, Sasha Weintraub and Scott Batson will join its senior management committee. Lynn Good remains Duke Energy's chair and CEO.



