

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The eleventh United States-European Union Energy Council will meet in Washington Friday.



U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David M. Turk, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, and EEAS Acting Deputy Secretary General Bélen Martinez Carbonell will chair the meeting and give opening remarks.



The Deputy Head of Mission of Belgium to the United States, Sophie Karlshausen, will represent the Presidency of the European Council.



The U.S.-EU Energy Council serves as the lead transatlantic forum for bilateral coordination on strategic energy issues. Transatlantic energy cooperation advances diverse and resilient energy systems, bolsters energy security, promotes stability and transparency in global energy markets, and accelerates just energy transitions.



