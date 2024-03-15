

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The loonie rebounded to 1.4722 against the euro and 1.3516 against the greenback, from an early low of 1.4749 and a 9-day low of 1.3549, respectively.



The loonie climbed to 8-day highs of 0.8874 against the aussie and 110.12 against the yen, from an early low of 0.8910 and a 2-day low of 109.36, respectively.



The loonie is seen finding resistance around 1.44 against the euro, 1.34 against the greenback, 0.87 against the aussie and 111.5 against the yen.



