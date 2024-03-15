

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's suffered a system failure that resulted in disruption in store operations, online and app orders in multiple countries around the world, reports said. The issues were resolved and services have now been restored.



The fast-food chain's outlets in the United States, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, among others, were hit by the outage.



McDonald's reportedly said, 'We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved. Notably, the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event.'



Telephone ordering and self-ordering kiosks as well as order terminals used by employees were not functioning due to the computer system failure, and staff in the affected restaurants had to take orders in person.



As per reports, systems in a New York store went down around 1 a.m. and came back around 5 a.m., and the outage in a London store was between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. ET.



McDonald's Japan in a post on X said that many stores across the country have temporarily suspended operations. In McDonald's Australia, restaurants nationwide were affected by the outage.



The fast food chain's McDelivery service in Taiwan's website showed that the system was under maintenance.



McDonald's has more than 41,800 stores around the world, in which nearly 13,500 are in the United States. The company operates around 2,982 outlets in Japan, around 1,436 in the United Kingdom and around 1,033 in Australia.



