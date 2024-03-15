

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized commonsense standards to reduce toxic air pollution from gasoline distribution facilities, including storage tanks, loading operations and equipment leaks.



According to the agency, these rules are expected to reduce emissions of air toxics by 2,220 tons per year, and emissions of volatile organic compounds by 45,400 tons per year.



Gas stations are excluded from these rules.



'These rules will protect public health for communities near gas distribution facilities, which are disproportionately communities of color and low-income communities,' said Joseph Goffman, Assistant Administrator for EPA's Office of Air and Radiation. 'By helping to reduce exposures to toxic air emissions, these actions will help communities breathe cleaner air, improving lives in communities already overburdened by pollution.'



The air toxics emitted by Gasoline Distribution sources are benzene, hexane, toluene, xylene, ethylbenzene, 2,2,4-trimethylpentane, cumene and napthalene.



For the final rule, EPA said it has considered input received during the public comment period and made several adjustments to enhance environmental protection while ensuring no significant impacts on small businesses or gas prices.?



This action will require gasoline distribution facilities to adopt cost-effective practices and control technologies to reduce emissions from storage tanks, loading operations, and equipment leaks.



EPA is also finalizing New Source Performance Standards for Bulk Gasoline Terminals to reflect the best system of emissions reduction for loading operations and equipment leaks.



