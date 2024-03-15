

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc moved up against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The franc climbed to 1.1245 against the pound and 0.8819 against the greenback, from an early low of 1.1276 and a 9-day low of 0.8852, respectively.



The franc appreciated to a 2-day high of 0.9605 against the euro and a 1-week high of 168.75 against the yen, from an early 9-day low of 0.8852 and a 3-day low of 167.33, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the franc is seen around 1.10 against the pound, 0.86 against the greenback, 0.94 against the euro and 170.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken