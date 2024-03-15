

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite a few brief spells in positive territory during the course of the day's session, the Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Friday as rising concerns about inflation and uncertainty about interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve weighed on sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended the session with a loss of 44.57 points or 0.38% at 11,676.13, the day's low. The index advanced to 11,761.03 in early trades.



Sonova, down 6.39%, was the biggest loser in the SMI index. Lonza Group ended nearly 2% down. Alcon, Richemont and Novartis ended lower by 1.79%, 1.62%, and 1.34%, respectively.



Sika, Roche Holding and Partners Group ended with moderate losses.



Swisscom shares rallied nearly 5% after British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc announced its binding agreement to sell Vodafone Italy to Swisscom AG for an enterprise value of 8 billion euros.



UBS Group gained 1.33%, while Swiss Life Holding, Geberit, Logitech International and Givaudan gained 0.7 to 1.01%. Swiss Re and Kuehne & Nagel posted modest gains.



In the Mid Price index, Julius Baer, Straumann Holding, VAT Group and BKW ended down 1.55 to 2%. SGS, Ems Chemie Holding, ams OSRAM AG, Sandos and Georg Fischer also ended notably lower.



Meyer Burger Tech gained about 3.4%, recovering a bit from recent losses. Avolta, Galenica Sante, Swiss Prime Site, SIG Group, Flughafen Zurich, Adecco and Clariant also ended with strong gains.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken