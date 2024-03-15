

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Southern California region of the Colorado River has recently been found to harbor a dangerous parasite that can prove to be fatal for dogs. This parasite, known as the Heterobilharzia Americana or liver fluke, was previously thought to only exist in Texas and neighboring Gulf Coast states.



Researchers at the University of California Riverside have identified the presence of this flatworm, which can cause a disease known as canine schistosomiasis affecting the liver and intestines of dogs. Unfortunately, available treatment options may not always be effective, and severe cases may even necessitate euthanasia.



Professor Adler Dillman, who led the research team, has expressed his concern for pet owners whose dogs may come into contact with the parasite while swimming in the Colorado River. He emphasized the need for public awareness about this issue, as dogs can die from this infection.



The transmission of this infection is facilitated by two snail species capable of hosting the parasite that serve as intermediary hosts for the parasite. Freshwater sources are the primary breeding ground for these parasites, and dogs and raccoons are particularly vulnerable to contracting these worms.



The parasite enters the snail's body and travels through its system before seeking out a mammal host to infect within 24 hours. The worm can penetrate the intestinal lining veins to mature, mate, and lay eggs. These eggs then migrate to the lungs, spleen, liver, and heart, causing an autoimmune response that leads to organ failure. Infected dogs may exhibit gradual symptoms such as loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and signs of liver disease.



Veterinarian Emily Beeler recommends a fecal test if a dog displays these symptoms after swimming in the Colorado River. Treatment typically involves the use of multiple medications and close monitoring of the dog by a veterinarian.



Despite concerns, the parasite is easily filtered out of urban drinking water, and it does not infect humans.



However, since 2019, numerous dogs have been affected by this parasite in California. Therefore, it is recommended that dog owners avoid letting their pets swim in freshwater sources that may harbor these parasites.



