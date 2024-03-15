

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from The Lancet Neurology has revealed some alarming statistics that show that over 3 billion people globally were living with neurological conditions in 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) played a significant role in analyzing the 2021 data from the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factor Study (GBD).



The study found that the prevalence of neurological conditions such as stroke, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and meningitis has increased significantly in the past three decades due to population growth, aging, and increased exposure to environmental, metabolic, and lifestyle risk factors.



According to the analysis, 3.4 billion people worldwide encountered a nervous system condition in 2021, and these neurological conditions have now become the primary cause of global ill health and disability, surpassing cardiovascular diseases.



The study revealed that the overall burden of disability, illness, and premature death related to neurological conditions has risen by 18% since 1990. Furthermore, more than 80% of neurological deaths and health issues are concentrated in low- and middle-income countries, where access to treatment is significantly limited.



Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, highlighted the immense suffering caused by neurological conditions to individuals, families, communities, and economies. Urgent action is needed to enhance targeted interventions to ensure that individuals with neurological conditions have access to necessary quality care, treatment, and rehabilitation. It is crucial to prioritize understanding, valuing, and safeguarding brain health across all life stages.



The study also highlighted the top ten neurological conditions causing health loss in 2021, which were stroke, brain injury, migraine, dementia, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, epilepsy, neurological complications from preterm birth, autism spectrum disorder, and nervous system cancers.



The study found that neurological conditions generally lead to more disability and health loss in men than in women, though conditions like migraine or dementia affect women disproportionately.



The study also revealed that previously non-existent conditions like neurological complications from COVID-19 (e.g., cognitive impairment and Guillain-Barre syndrome) now account for over 23 million cases.



However, the authors note some limitations, including that they could not isolate the neurological component of some conditions, and that the estimates are constrained by the quantity and quality of data, especially in low- and middle-income countries.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken