Rockwell Automation Showcases Cutting-Edge Digital Innovations at Tire Technology Expo 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will showcase the latest digital innovations for the automotive industry at the Tire Technology Expo from 19-21 March in Hannover, Germany.

The event provides a platform for industry leaders and experts to explore the cutting-edge developments shaping the future of the tire industry.

As a key exhibitor, Rockwell Automation will highlight the benefits of manufacturing execution systems (MES), digital twins and autonomous mobile robots (AMR) among other technologies. The company's expertise in these areas is essential to enhancing tire production efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring sustainable manufacturing practices.

Attendees can also look forward to a live stream video of AMRs in action from OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation and see the advantages that an autonomous mobile robot can bring to a facility's operations.

With the most comprehensive AMR fleet in the industry, OTTO Motors helps warehousing leaders find and implement the right AMR solution for their material flow needs.

For those seeking broader digital solutions support, consultants from Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation business, will help customers discover end-to-end solutions that meet performance goals.

Mithun Nagabhairava, senior manager at Kalypso, will present on 19 March and share real-world examples of how artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are transforming tire manufacturing, resulting in enhanced quality and efficiency.

Bill Sarver, director of smart manufacturing, global automotive, tire and battery, Rockwell Automation, will present on 21 March how MES deliver a connected factory from end-to-end.

Through innovation and combined expertise, tire manufacturers can benefit from world class digital consulting, cybersecurity services and data analytics that scale up production through smart technology to reduce operational costs and provide real-time visibility and decision making.

"We are excited to bring forth the future of tire production through our digital innovations and strategic partnerships that redefine manufacturing standards and drive sustainable growth in the tire industry," says Dominique Scheider, EMEA industry strategy marketing manager, Rockwell Automation.

Join industry leaders and explore advancing the future of tire production at the Rockwell Automation booth #8072, Hall 21.

