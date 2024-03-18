

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN.L) Monday reported profit before tax of 184.19 million pounds for the full year, compared with loss of 278.77 million pounds in the previous year, mainly due to gain on investments.



The company had a gain on investments held at fair value of 165.48 million pounds compared with a loss of 303.61 million pounds last year.



Witan posted net profit of 181.48 million pounds or 27.86p per share compared with loss of 280.55 million pounds or 39.65p per share a year ago.



Investment income, however, declined to 41.25 million pounds from 43.61 million pounds in the previous year.



NAV per share increased to 257.6p per share from 234.1p per share last year.



