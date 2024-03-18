EML Payments has agreed to sell Sentenial to GoCardless for an enterprise value of €32.75m/A$54.1m. As Sentenial is currently loss-making, the disposal will be earnings and cashflow accretive to EML in year one. Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt and strengthen EML's balance sheet. This disposal combined with the liquidation of PFS Card Services Ireland (PCSIL) leaves EML as a more focused group specialising in prepaid cards, with all remaining businesses profitable and cash generating.

