Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Fast 20% in 5 Tagen und 60% in 3 Monaten waren drin - Jetzt fliegt der Deckel weg…!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
18.03.24
08:05 Uhr
8,700 Euro
+0,010
+0,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7108,79009:47
PR Newswire
18.03.2024 | 09:42
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oslo University Hospital enters Norway's largest energy performance contract with Caverion

Caverion Corporation Investor News 18 March 2024 at 10:30 EET

HELSINKI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oslo University Hospital HF (Oslo universitetssykehus, OUS) has committed to significant cuts in energy use by 2030 and is entering into an adapted version of an energy performance contract (EnPC) with Caverion and GK, a technical contractor and service partner.

The contract is a 4-year framework agreement, where Caverion has won the tender as the primary contract party. Based on the tender's evaluation score, the division of assignments is set at 75 per cent to Caverion and 25 per cent to GK. Caverion has also been given the assignment of energy advisory services, which includes for example advice on prioritised order and scope.

"OUS has 1 million square meters of hospital buildings which annual energy use will be reduced by 60 GWh by 2030. We are happy to bring the expertise of Caverion and GK to make this ambition a reality," says Steinar Holm, Head of Real Estate Operations at OUS.

"We believe in EnPC as the foremost tool for profitable energy savings, but we have long seen a need to adjust some practices regarding risk distribution between a supplier and a building owner. The improvements of the contract have been made with the motivation to create the best possible implementation model for OUS as well as to inspire and develop market interest in EnPC," says Ola Lindh, Project Owner at OUS.

"Caverion has extensive experience with deliveries of EnPC projects to Norwegian municipalities and private commercial buildings. We see an enormous potential for energy savings in public buildings, and the EnPC model sets up a collaboration between building owner and contractor that will ensure good results," Knut Gaaserud, Head of Caverion Norway, says.

"OUS has done a brilliant job of finding a model that has made it interesting for us to participate in the tender competition. We are very proud of the first place and that OUS recognises our expertise and high quality. Our energy advisers, technical project managers and technicians are looking forward to starting the work on energy upgrading of OUS's building stock," Knut concludes.

Read more about Energy Performance Contracting (EnPC)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: Ole Kristian Lunde, Head of Communications, Caverion Norway, ole-kristian.lunde@caverion.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/oslo-university-hospital-enters-norway-s-largest-energy-performance-contract-with-caverion,c3947152

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3947152/2674740.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/ous-1,c3279227

OUS 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oslo-university-hospital-enters-norways-largest-energy-performance-contract-with-caverion-302091255.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.