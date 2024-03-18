DelfinGroup: Banknote is the first company in Latvia to launch a digital pawnshop

Banknote, the circular economy shop owned by DelfinGroup, is the first in Latvia to offer digital pawnshop services. The innovative solution will enable all process steps to be carried out remotely.

The new service will allow people to obtain a secured loan by completing an application online. The contract will also be signed remotely, and the goods will be sent to the branch via parcel machines.

Banknote representatives emphasise that creating of the digital pawnshop continues the company's strategy to transform the pawnshop industry. Sanita Pudnika, Member of the Management Board of DelfinGroup, says: "Since 2009, we have worked hard to ensure that pawnshop services in Latvia, as in other parts of the world, is perceived as a rational and reliable form of lending, especially when funds are needed urgently. The digital pawnshop application will make financial services even more accessible to customers. Overall, we see it used by people who value privacy and confidentiality, want to know the value of a good quickly and prefer digital solutions in their daily lives."

Banknote is now the first pawnshop network in the Baltics to offer this type of service, and the company sees the possibility of introducing this solution in the future in other countries where it operates.

"Bringing a revolutionary new service to market is a big responsibility. We have made security one of our priorities in this process. The digital pawnshop service incorporates various security solutions, providing personal identification and authentication via online banking. We also ask the customer questions regarding the origin of the goods. Similarly to the service in person, the goods will be insured in the case of digital pawnshops," says S. Pudnika.

The digital pawnshop process involves Banknote experts assessing the goods, and if the customer agrees to the terms offered, the goods can be sent free of charge to Banknote via a DPD parcel machine. Upon receiving the goods, the company's experts will match the goods received to the description provided, resulting in an accurate final assessment. The payment for the goods will be transferred immediately after the contract is confirmed. If the customer does not agree to the terms, the goods will be returned via parcel post, at the expense of Banknote.

Jewellery, mobile phones, laptops, audio and video equipment are the most common collateral used in pawnshops. Still, many other categories of goods can also be used as collateral, such as game consoles, sports equipment, car and motorcycle accessories, wristwatches, gardening and forestry equipment, art or furnishing items, pottery, etc.

In addition to digital solutions, DelfinGroup manages more than 90 Banknote branches in Latvia and Lithuania, providing customers with fast and convenient access to services in person.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

