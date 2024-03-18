



Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties S.A.

Company Name: Grand City Properties S.A.

ISIN: LU0775917882



Reason for the research: Jahresergebnisse 2023

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 18.03.2024

Target price: EUR12,50

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 12,60 auf EUR 12,50.



Zusammenfassung:

Das Nettomietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL) von 3,3% führte zu einer guten operativen Das Nettomietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis (LFL) von 3,3% führte zu einer guten operativen Performance im Jahr 2023, und das Management geht davon aus, dass sich dies in diesem Jahr fortsetzen wird. Eine Guidance von ~3% für wurde den KPI gesetzt, wobei der Neubau weiter hinter den Zielen zurückbleibt, kombiniert mit einer niedrigen Leerstandsquote der deutschen Wohnimmobilien. In der Zwischenzeit verhindern die hohen Zinsen weiterhin akzeptable Refinanzierungsoptionen und Immobilientransaktionen. Wie erwartet, wurde der FFO 1 im vierten Quartal aufgrund höherer Finanzierungskosten und höherer Perpetual Note Kupons erneut belastet (-10%). Die liquiden Mittel beliefen sich auf EUR1,2 Mrd. und decken nun die Fälligkeiten der Schulden bis JE26. Wir sehen das Unternehmen gut positioniert, um den weiterhin schwierigen Immobiliensektor zu meistern. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR12,50 (zuvor: EUR12,60).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 12.60 to EUR 12.50.

Abstract:

LFL rental growth of 3.3% led good operational performance in 2023, and management expect this to continue this year and guide ~3% for the KPI with new build falling further behind targets combined with high occupancy rates of German resi. Meanwhile elevated interest rates continue to gate acceptable refinancing options and property transactions. As anticipated, FFO 1 took another hit in Q4 (-10%) due to higher financing costs and perpetual note attribution. Cash and liquid assets tallied EUR1.2bn and now cover debt maturities until YE26. The landlord looks well positioned to handle the still challenging property sector. We remain Buy-rated on GCP with a EUR12.5 target price (old: EUR12.6).



