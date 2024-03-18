Samsara Inc.(NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud,has officially been named as one of the UK's Best Workplaces 2024 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture ranking 14th in the medium size company category.

Samsara's recognition as one of the UK's best workplaces for tech is driven by feedback from its employees, with 98% of its UK workforce saying they are treated fairly, regardless of their age, gender, race or sexual orientation. 96% agree that they are proud to work at the company, 94% say they can be their true selves at work, and 92% feel like they are making a positive difference to the wider community.

"As an organisation, we aim to be a top destination for talent across the globe, and this recognition as the 14th Best Workplace in the UK is a testament to the fact that we're fostering a purpose-driven environment where Samsarians feel valued, inspired and empowered," said Jesper Helt, Head of People, EMEA at Samsara. "Our company values inform how we operate our business, build our culture, and shape the programmes and resources we offer our employees. And this recognition highlights how we're building an organisation fit for the long term."

Samsara strives to provide an exceptional experience for every employee, with inclusive benefits designed to support people both personally and professionally. In the UK, these include competitive pay, an employee stock purchase programme, flexible paid time off, paid sabbaticals, family planning and fertility treatment benefits, mental health and professional development coaching, employee resource groups, mentorship programmes, and more. With a continuous employee feedback loop, Samsara listens and evolves its offerings to best reflect the needs of its growing workforce.

One employee who was surveyed as part of the certification process commented on why Samsara is a great place to work in the UK: "Samsara's company culture is what sets us apart. While the benefits and pay package are always motivating, the fact that the team can lean on one another to achieve their individual, team and company goals is priceless. On top of that, everyone is committed to our company mission of making the world a safer and more sustainable place."

"At Great Place To Work® our overarching goal has consistently been to enrich the world of work by empowering companies to evolve into exceptional organisations that cater to everyone. We wholeheartedly endorse the idea that what's 'better for business' aligns with what's 'better for people,' ultimately contributing to a better world For All," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK.

"Year after year, it's truly inspiring to witness a growing number of organisations earn a spot on our UK's Best Workplaces List," Gautrey continues, "We've seen our client's Trust Index scores increasing, meaning the bar for being on this List is getting higher. This recognition is no mean feat and highlights companies across the UK that excel in fostering high levels of trust in leadership, instilling pride in their workforce, and cultivating strong camaraderie among colleagues. These crucial elements collectively contribute to creating workplaces where employees feel they can truly be themselves and thrive in a supportive environment. Congratulations to Samsara for being part of our 2024 UK's Best Workplaces List."

Great Place To Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2024 UK's Best Workplaces list. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience. Only those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a platform that enables organisations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organisations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organisations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organisations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification, Best Workplaces Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

