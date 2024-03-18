

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Multiple casualties have been reported in Israeli missile strikes in northern Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex.



The Israeli military said it raided Gaza's largest medical complex on receiving information that senior Hamas terrorists are using it 'to conduct and promote terrorist activity.'



A surgical building in the hospital is on fire, a doctor at the medical facility said in a social media post.



'This building contains all the operating rooms for all departments. Everyone inside this building has undergone major operations and cannot move from the place,' Dr. Abdullah Mohammed wrote.



IDF carried out the military operation after issuing evacuation order to people living in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.



