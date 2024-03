Norion Bank AB has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Corporate Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond ISIN Last trading date Long name SE0012377687 2024-03-19 Collector Bank AT1 Capital Bonds . For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.