

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Airports Council International has announced this year's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.



Nine airports have been recognized for outstanding performance across all five categories, including cleanliness, staff dedication, easy transport links and enjoyable airport journey for customers.



Those airports are Greenville-Spartanburg International in South Carolina, Gerald R. Ford International in Michigan, Rome Fiumicino in Italy, Casablanca Mohammed V International in Morocco, Izmir Adnan Menderes in Turkey, Guayaquil International in Ecuador, Salalah International in Oman, Sultan Hasanuddin International in Indonesia, and Yogyakarta International Airport in Indonesia.



8 airports are inducted into the ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence-a recognition given to airports that have won multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period in the last 10 years. The inductees are Shenzhen Baoan International Airport, Chandigarh Airport, Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, Muscat International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport, Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, and Zagreb International Airport.



ACI, the trade association of the world's airports, conducted 600,000 surveys last year in partnership with leading travel technology company Amadeus to collect feedback from air travellers about more than 400 participating airports in the world.



The 2023 ASQ Awards winners and the ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence inductees will be honored at the 2024 ACI World Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition, to be held in Atlanta in September.



