Spanish utility Endesa has activated a 1. 1 MW/5. 5 MWh redox flow battery in Spain. It says it is the vanadium redox flow storage system connected to a PV plant in Europe. It is situated near Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands. From pv magazine Spain Endesa, through its Enel Green Power Spain unit, has commissioned an energy storage system based on vanadium redox flow batteries at the Son Orlandis solar plant in Mallorca, Spain. The 1. 1 MW/5. 5 MWh battery is the first energy storage plant that the company has built in Spain with this technology. It claimed that it is the largest vanadium flow ...

