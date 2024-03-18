

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Technologies (QCOM) launched its latest smartphone chip Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, powered by generative AI for Android devices.



The latest chipset is placed a step below the company's flagship 8 Gen 3 in terms of performance and pricing. Its prime core runs up to 3.0GHz compared to 3.4GHz on the 8 Gen 3.



The processor has a Prime core clocked at 3.0GHz, along with four performance cores with a speed of 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores with a speed of 2.0GHz.



Chris Patrick, Senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, at Qualcomm, said, 'With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives'.



The US-based company said that 8s Gen 3 supports multi-modal generative AI on-device, which can run large language models of up to 10 billion parameters including Meta Platforms's (META) Llama 2 and Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) subsidiary Google's Gemini Nano.



The chipset using the X70 5G modem, will soon be adopted by smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi, iQoo and Honor.



'This new mobile platform will allow us to provide our customers with a personalised premium experience, all thanks to generative AI,' said William Lu, president of Xiaomi Corp.



