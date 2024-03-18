

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a surprising turn of events, a woman from Florida discovered a serious brain tumor after taking a selfie during a trip to New York City.



Megan Troutwine visited the city eight years ago with her cousin Tony Martinez. In Midtown, they visited the Rockefeller Center, and Megan captured a selfie on Sixth Avenue near some reflecting pools and fountains.



However, upon reviewing the photo later, she noticed a significant change in her eyes. Her eyelid appeared to be drooping, which she found strange. Upon returning home, she mentioned this to her neurologist, who ordered an MRI scan. The scan revealed that Megan had a non-cancerous mass in her brain that was growing rapidly.



After this shocking discovery, Megan immediately started treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, where she underwent surgery to remove the initial tumor. However, subsequent procedures revealed another primary brain tumor, specifically a glioma.



While undergoing treatment, doctors also discovered that Megan has the PTEN gene mutation, which increases her susceptibility to other cancers. PTEN gene mutations diminish the tumor suppressor function of the PTEN enzyme. Since her initial diagnosis, Megan has been diagnosed with and treated for breast and uterine cancer following a craniotomy.



Despite the slow-growing nature of her current tumor, doctors advised Megan to undergo lifelong monitoring. She considers it a privilege to offer support to individuals facing similar challenges without a strong support system. Megan has resumed her work as a health unit coordinator at Moffitt and is determined to move forward with her life.



