

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumption of a combination of Vitamin D and Calcium supplements by postmenopausal women is risky, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.



The study led by Cynthia Thomson, a professor of health promotion sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson, found that older women who took these supplement combos had a higher risk of heart disease.



The study tracked over 36,000 older women, who took a daily dose of 1,000 milligrams of calcium and 400 IU of vitamin D for 22 years.



The study initially found that the supplement combination didn't have any particular benefits other than a slight chance of survival against any fatal cancer by 7 percent, which was offset by a higher risk of heart-related disease.



'Calcium and vitamin D supplements seemed to reduce cancer mortality and increase cardiovascular disease mortality after more than 20 years of follow-up among postmenopausal women, with no effect on all-cause mortality,' Thomson's team concluded.



Additionally, the findings revealed that the supplement combo results in higher kidney stone risks in the older women.



