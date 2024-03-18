

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin is taking precautionary steps as its neighbors are dealing with a measles outbreak, said the U.S. health officials who are monitoring such cases.



Recently, 17 states, including Wisconsin's neighbors Chicago and Illinois had confirmed rise in measles case, whereas no such cases have been reported in Wisconsin.



Measles is a contagious disease and can be life-threatening in certain cases. It is spread through air or contact and can cause symptoms like mild to moderate fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes. Some people even suffer from stomach problems and pneumonia.



Health Department Director of Family and Communicable disease of Marathon County, Meranda Eggebrecht assured that the state level officials are monitoring the virus and will send out alerts in case a case is identified.



'It's very contagious, so when we see one case of it, it can spread very easily, especially among those who may not be vaccinated or maybe too young to be vaccinated or maybe immune compromised or may have other health conditions,' Eggebrecht said.



'Continue to stay home when you're sick to reduce any spread of illness you may have - get protected,' Eggebrecht added. 'Again, a vaccine is recommended for the prevention of measles, so check your vaccine records'.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC's recent report on measles outbreaks revealed that 45 cases were reported as of March this year, compared to a total of 58 cases in last year.



