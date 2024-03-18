

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Japan will see January numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 7.5 percent on month following the 1.4 percent increase in December. Capacity utilization is seen unchanged at -0.1 percent on month.



South Korea will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were down 13.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 4.8 percent for a trade surplus of $4.30 billion.



