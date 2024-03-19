

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) said it appointed Martha Rook as its Chief Operating Officer.



Martha Rook has more than 25 years of academic and industry experience in molecular biology, diagnostics development, biologics process development and biologics manufacturing.



She joins Delcath from insitro where she served as a Chief Technical Operations Officer. Prior to insitro, she was with Sigilon Therapeutics, where she served as Chief Technical Operations Officer.



Martha's experience also includes 13 years at MilliporeSigma, where she held a variety of roles, ultimately serving as vice president and head of the Gene Editing & Novel Modalities Business and led a team developing and providing tools and services for cell and gene therapies from discovery to manufacturing.



