

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment survey data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Switzerland.



At 4.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss economic forecasts.



At 6.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 20.6 in March from 19.9 in February.



In the meantime, Eurostat publishes euro area labor cost data for the fourth quarter.



