

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dublin, California-based Wenders LLC is recalling selected lots of Trader Joes Nuts - 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The impacted products come with SKU Number - 37884 and Lot codes T12139 with Best Before Date of Feb 21, 2025, T12140 with Best Before Date of Mar 01, 2025, T12141 with Best Before Date of Mar 08, 2025, and T12142 with Best Before Date of Mar 10, 2025.



The products' country of origin is India or Vietnam, and they were sold in the states of AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA at Trader Joe's locations.



The recall was initiated after the issue was identified through routine testing by FDA during import, which indicated that at least one of the recalled lots tested positive for the presence of Salmonella.



Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy persons infected with Salmonella mainly experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, while in rare circumstances, Salmonella infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers who have purchased a recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing Salmonella concerns, New York-based Roland Foods, LLC in late February called back certain Roland Tahini (100% Ground Sesame Seeds).



Mount Olive, New Jersey-based Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., earlier in February recalled ready-to-eat or RTE meat charcuterie products as the Coppa in it may be under processed resulting in a potential contamination with foodborne pathogens including salmonella.



In January, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. recalled around 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products over potential salmonella contamination concerns.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken