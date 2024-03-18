Hitachi Vantara Announces Collaboration with NVIDIA to Create New Portfolio of Industrial AI Solutions

Initiative involves development of AI frameworks to expedite time to market and reduce the

complexity of building and deploying infrastructure for generative AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to create a new generation of transformational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Hitachi Vantara will develop a portfolio of solutions, Hitachi iQ, to drive targeted AI outcomes by layering industry-specific capabilities on top of its AI solution stack, so outcomes can be more specific and relevant to an organization's business.

Click here to learn more about Hitachi Vantara's portfolio of AI solutions:

www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/solutions/artificial-intelligence.htmlhitachiiq

As new and exciting data-intensive technologies like generative AI are spurring a goldrush to business transformation, these technologies are exacerbating the already-strained environments in which they run. According to a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence report , "IT infrastructure is straining under the resource requirements of AI workloads. Only a third (32%) of respondents indicate their organization is always able to support internal AI workload demand." Through this collaboration, Hitachi Vantara will be able to help address the needs of the market through the creation of hybrid cloud-enabled AI capabilities that facilitate faster, actionable insights.

"As part of the Hitachi family, we have strong expertise in multiple industrial market segments including energy, transportation, and manufacturing, which makes it possible to accelerate digital transformation powered by AI," said Sheila Rohra, CEO of Hitachi Vantara. "Successful collaboration is built to meet customers' needs, both for today and the future, and this collaboration empowers us to integrate NVIDIA's AI leadership with Hitachi Vantara's expertise in future-facing hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions and services to help our customers establish a data foundation for innovation."

Built on NVIDIA's latest AI technologies and combined with Hitachi Vantara's next-generation storage platforms, the Hitachi iQ portfolio will feature solutions that address the needs of the market through the creation of AI capabilities that accelerate digital transformation in industrial and enterprise markets. Offered through multiple consumption models, Hitachi Vantara will provide customers with mechanisms to consume the data storage they need, all while providing improved on-premises performance and allowing for a better ROI.

A New AI-Powered Architecture

Powered by NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs , the first offering under the Hitachi iQ portfolio will launch in the first quarter of Hitachi's fiscal year. This offering will undergo NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification and plans to feature NVIDIA DGX H100 systems and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. Beyond that, the Hitachi iQ portfolio will also feature:

A high-end NVIDIA HGX offering - powered by NVIDIA H100 GPUs - and a complement of midrange PCI-E based offerings, consisting of NVIDIA H100 and L40S GPUs.

Utilizing the Hitachi Content Software for File (HCSF) storage technology, Hitachi Vantara will be releasing a new Generation 5 based accelerated storage node, delivering fast storage solutions powering complex AI workloads.

"Enterprises across industries are building AI factories to turn their data into intelligence," said Charlie Boyle, vice president of DGX platforms at NVIDIA. "With solutions built with NVIDIA DGX infrastructure and software, Hitachi Vantara customers will be able to create AI Centers of Excellence to turbocharge their generative AI strategies."

Leveraging Hitachi's OT and Industrial Expertise

Hitachi is transforming to meet the needs of the market. Last year, the company announced the creation of the Hitachi Generative AI Center of Excellence . As part of a broader relationship with NVIDIA, Hitachi will focus on the creation of OT-specific foundational models, becoming one of the first to create industry-specific generative AI models to help address the market's data-driven digital transformation needs. Additionally, through Hitachi iQ, Hitachi and its subsidiary and partner ecosystem will help customers discover the potential of what AI has to offer, improving their enterprise.

For more information, please visit www.hitachivantara.com .

Additional Resources

Blog: A New Approach to Enterprise AI

Blog: A New Day for Hitachi Vantara

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth.?To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service

marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara