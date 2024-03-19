

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday ahead of updated inflation figures due on Wednesday, PMIs and the Bank of England decision on Thursday and Friday's retail sales report.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,717 after ending flat with a negative bias in the previous session.



Trustpilot Group, an online platform that connects businesses and consumers, jumped 5 percent after it reported a narrower loss for the full year, reflecting improved revenue.



Unilever gained nearly 4 percent. The consumer goods major announced plans to separate Ice Cream division, and to launch a major productivity program to drive faster growth and higher margin.



Recruitment firm SThree dropped 1.3 percent after saying the jobs market was 'challenging' in the first couple of months of 2024.



Close Brothers soared 11 percent after it announced a £400mn plan to bolster its capital position.



Diageo, a provider of alcoholic beverages, declined 1.2 percent after naming Sir John Manzoni, a non-executive director of the company, as Chair of the Board by February 5, 2025, when current Chair Javier Ferrán retires from the Board.



