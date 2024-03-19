New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("the Company"), CEO Shubha Dasgupta recently interviewed with SmallCapsDaily discussing the Company's innovative approach to transforming the Canadian mortgage industry. In the interview, CEO Shubha Dasgupta shared insights into Pineapple Financials' cutting-edge technology, unparalleled broker support, and strategic partnerships with major lending institutions. The discussion highlighted Pineapple's commitment to revolutionizing the mortgage experience through AI-powered solutions like Maui, the Company's website builder, and next-generation deal management software. Additionally, Dasgupta elaborated on Pineapple's dedication to data security, social responsibility initiatives, and long-term goals for sustainable growth.

To read the full interview visit:

https://smallcapsdaily.com/pineapple-financial-ceo-shubha-dasgupta-sits-down-in-an-interview-with-smallcaps-daily

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 650 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

For more information visit: https://gopineapple.com

Contact Information

SmallCapsDaily

info@smallcapsdaily.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201994

SOURCE: SCD Media, LLC