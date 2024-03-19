

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSL Vifor announced that Health Canada has authorized Ferinject for the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult and pediatric patients one year of age and older when oral iron preparations are not tolerated or are ineffective, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency in adult patients with heart failure and New York Heart Association class II/III to improve exercise capacity.



In Canada, Ferinject is commercialized through CSL Behring Canada, Inc., with availability expected in the second half of 2024.



