Wesco International Expands Partnership With Habitat for Humanity

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Wesco International, a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announced that it is expanding its partnership with Habitat for Humanity International.

This year, Wesco will contribute $300,000 to support worldwide projects including Habitat's Home Equals five-year global advocacy campaign, as well as fund the construction of a home in Monte de Sion, Chiapas, Mexico. The home will be built with recycled materials and include energy efficient features including a biodigester, solar heating, bathrooms with a rainwater collector and a wood-saving stove. Additionally, Wesco will contribute $200,000 towards team builds in the United States and Canada and sponsorship of the 2024 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Habitat for Humanity," said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wesco. "Wesco's mission is to build, connect, power and protect our world and contributing to Habitat's worldwide projects is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where we live and work."

Wesco and Habitat began their partnership in 2022 when the company donated $500,000 to the global housing nonprofit. Over the course of the partnership, the company's work alongside Habitat has included a community renovations project in São Paulo, Brazil, a roof wind mitigation project in Orlando, Florida, and supporting projects in England, Mexico, and New Zealand. The company was also a sponsor of the 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Charlotte, North Carolina. Last year, Wesco completed 100 home build projects in local communities in honor of its 100th anniversary.

"We are thrilled to have the continued support of Wesco and we are excited to see our partnership grow this year," said Tolli Love, chief development officer, Habitat for Humanity International. "Currently, more than 1 billion people live in informal settlements and lack basic services, land tenure security and climate resilience. With Wesco's support of Habitat's Home Equals campaign, we will be able to further our efforts to create lasting change and ensure families have equitable access to adequate housing."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations. For more information visit Wesco.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on accesswire.com