Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 15:12
Citycon Oyj: Inside information: Citycon decided on a quarterly distribution

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 19 March 2024 at 16:00 hrs

HELSINKI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2024, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.075 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the equity repayment 21 March 2024. The equity repayment will be paid on 28 March 2024.

Following the asset distribution on 28 March 2024, the remaining asset distribution authorisation of Citycon's Board of Directors is EUR 0.225 per share. The authorisation is valid until the opening of the Annual General Meeting 2025.

CITYCON OYJ



For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/inside-information--citycon-decided-on-a-quarterly-distribution,c3948262

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-information-citycon-decided-on-a-quarterly-distribution-302093095.html

