

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on April 11 at the White House for the first trilateral U.S.-Japan-Philippines leaders' summit.



At the summit, the leaders will advance a trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House said.



The leaders will also reaffirm the ironclad alliances between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan. At the summit, the three leaders will discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.



In addition, President Biden will host President Marcos for a meeting at the White House on April 11 to review the historic momentum in U.S.-Philippines relations and discuss efforts to expand cooperation on economic security, clean energy, people-to-people ties, and human rights and democracy. Biden will reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the two allied nations and emphasize U.S. commitment to upholding international law and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken