

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced on Tuesday that its Mission Technologies division secured a $305 million contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency or the DIA.



The contract involves providing intelligence analysis and operational support services for the Joint Intelligence Operations Center-Korea.



Under this agreement, HII will deliver timely analysis of relevant intelligence to aid United States Forces Korea in understanding enemy capabilities, detecting threats, and determining enemy courses of action.



Additionally, HII will support USFK in optimizing intelligence activities within the Korean Theater of Operations by collaborating with theater and global intelligence communities to protect U.S. personnel and interests in the KTO.



This task order, which was recompeted, spans five years and builds upon previous work carried out under a contract awarded by the DIA in 2019.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken