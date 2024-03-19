

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intelligent power management company Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) announced on Tuesday that its nitrogen generation system oxygen sensor for the Boeing 737 NG / 737 MAX has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA.



The company added that its oxygen sensor for commercial single-aisle aircraft serves as a form, fit and functional replacement for OEM's oxygen sensor.



Matt Norman, vice president, Aftermarket and Commercial Services, for Eaton's Aerospace Group. 'Most importantly, we enhanced the product technology in ways that elevate aircraft performance and reliability while reducing maintenance costs.'



Currently, Eaton's stock is moving up 0.21 percent, to $299.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.



