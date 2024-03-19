

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are finding some support a little past noon on Tuesday, although many of these are still sharply down from the levels they were trading 24 hours ago. A strong dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement appears to be still weighing on cryptocurrencies.



Last week's data from the Labor Department showing hotter than expected consumer price and producer price inflation in February continue to prompt traders to seek the greenback.



The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but bank's accompanying statement and economic projections could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.



Bitcoin is trading at $64,428.42, gaining about 2.6% in the last one hour, although it is down 4.7% considering the past 24 hours.



Etherium is down 6.6% from a day ago, but at $3,302.18, has gained about 2% in the past one hour.



Solana, which is down 11.5% in the last 24 hours at $182.05, has gained about 3.2% since late morning today. BNB is up 3.5% at $535.02 (down 4.5% in the last 24 hours), while Avalanche is down 7.7% (past 24 hours), despite recovering to at $58.94.



WBTC, Litecoin, Filecoin, Cosmos, Render Token, Bittensor, MakerMonero and Axie Infinity have lost 3 to 10% in the last 24 hours. Jupiter is down more than 16%



Aptos is gaining about 8%. SUI, Toncoin, Stacks, Fantom, Celestia, DeXe, Galxe and Aleph Zero are among the currencies that have moved higher over the past 24 hours.



