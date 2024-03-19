FIGEAC AERO: FIGEAC AÉRO OBTAINS THE ISO 14001 ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION FOR 3 OF THE GROUP'S SITES

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has obtained the ISO 14001 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS) applied at three of its production facilities in France, including its historical Figeac site. This certification reflects the Group's commitment to reinforcing responsible practices at its facilities in an effort to reduce its environmental footprint.

As one of the key standards in the ISO 14000 family aimed at helping organisations manage their environmental responsibilities, ISO 14001 sets out the requirements for designing and implementing an Environmental Management System (EMS). It is an internationally recognised standard, and its framework covers various aspects ranging from resource usage to waste management as well as monitoring environmental performance and stakeholder commitment.

Three of the Group's sites are now certified: Figeac (the Group's largest facility), Méaulte (Picardy) and Montoir-de-Bretagne (Loire-Atlantique). While this is a first step forward for FIGEAC AÉRO, these three facilities already cover 900 of its employees, i.e. close to a third of the Group's total headcount.

Beyond certifying that facilities comply with current regulations, ISO 14001 also testifies to a structured approach aimed at continuously improving their environmental impacts and thus reflects a strong commitment to managing environmental performance.

Addressing environmental impacts is at the very heart of the aerospace industry's decarbonisation drive worldwide. Besides being engaged in long-term efforts to design and manufacture cleaner aircraft and engines, FIGEAC AÉRO also aims to decarbonise its production processes. In this regard, environmental performance is among the cornerstones of the Group's new business plan, PILOT 28, which includes key environmental targets such as carbon footprint reduction and the certification of all its sites by 2028.

Having completed this first step, the Group now plans to step up its certification efforts, which should cover around 70% of its headcount by the end of this year by getting its Tunis and Aulnat (Auvergne) sites certified. Certifications of the other facilities will be phased in gradually, with an average of two sites per year over the course of the PILOT 28 plan.

Upcoming events (after trading)

14 May 2024: revenue for the 4 th quarter of FY 2023/24

quarter of FY 2023/24 26 June 2024: results for FY 2023/24

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31 March 2023.

