Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
24.01.24
17:20 Uhr
5,500 Euro
-0,180
-3,17 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
24.01.2024 | 20:23
114 Leser
FIGEAC AERO: FINANCIAL AGENDA

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces the schedule of its upcoming financial publications.

Publications are to be released after the closing of Euronext market in Paris.

- 31 January 2024:Third-quarter revenue 2023/24
- 14 May 2024:Fourth-quarter and full-year revenue 2023/24
- 26 June 2024:Full-year results 2023/24
- 4 September 2024:First-quarter revenue 2024/25
- 12 November 2024:Second-quarter and half-year revenue 2024/25
- 11 December 2024:Half-year results 2024/25
- 5 February 2025:Third-quarter revenue 2024/25


This schedule is for reference only and is subject to changes, if necessary.

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31 March 2023.

FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Simon Derbanne
Head of Investor and Institutional Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com		ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83859-fga_20240122_calendrier-financier_en_vdef.pdf

© 2024 Actusnews Wire
