FIGEAC AERO: FINANCIAL AGENDA

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces the schedule of its upcoming financial publications.
Publications are to be released after the closing of Euronext market in Paris.
|- 31 January 2024:
|Third-quarter revenue 2023/24
|- 14 May 2024:
|Fourth-quarter and full-year revenue 2023/24
|- 26 June 2024:
|Full-year results 2023/24
|- 4 September 2024:
|First-quarter revenue 2024/25
|- 12 November 2024:
|Second-quarter and half-year revenue 2024/25
|- 11 December 2024:
|Half-year results 2024/25
|- 5 February 2025:
|Third-quarter revenue 2024/25
This schedule is for reference only and is subject to changes, if necessary.
About FIGEAC AÉRO
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31 March 2023.
|FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52
Simon Derbanne
Head of Investor and Institutional Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com
|ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr
Manon Clairet
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZhyZZxmk2iWyWtwZZ5ub5JnaGxnmmCVmZPIlpSclZ2Xmp9myZtmmJeXZnFknWpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83859-fga_20240122_calendrier-financier_en_vdef.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free