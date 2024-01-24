FIGEAC AERO: FINANCIAL AGENDA

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces the schedule of its upcoming financial publications.

Publications are to be released after the closing of Euronext market in Paris.

- 31 January 2024: Third-quarter revenue 2023/24 - 14 May 2024: Fourth-quarter and full-year revenue 2023/24 - 26 June 2024: Full-year results 2023/24 - 4 September 2024: First-quarter revenue 2024/25 - 12 November 2024: Second-quarter and half-year revenue 2024/25 - 11 December 2024: Half-year results 2024/25 - 5 February 2025: Third-quarter revenue 2024/25



This schedule is for reference only and is subject to changes, if necessary.

About FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.6 million in the year to 31 March 2023.

FIGEAC AÉRO



Jean-Claude Maillard

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52



Simon Derbanne

Head of Investor and Institutional Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com ACTUS Finance & Communication



Corinne Puissant

Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Manon Clairet

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

