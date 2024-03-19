Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) welcomes the signing, on this day by France's secretary of State for the Sea and Biodiversity, of law enforcement decree aiming to fight against social dumping on cross-Channel maritime transport.

This law, which provided the principle of a minimum salary for sailors sailing between France and England, was to be supplemented by a decree relating in particular to the criteria for operating the lines concerned and the maximum boarding time.

Adopted by the French Parliament in the summer of 2023, the law aims to restore conditions of fair competition between operators and to combat human exploitation of crews on board foreign flag ferries, by establishing a minimum wage and means of monitoring compliance with employment conditions within maritime operators linking France to Great Britain.

"Through its decree, entry into force of the law is a major step towards loyal competition between the different cross-Channel maritime transport operators. We welcome the actions taken by French public authorities to dismantle practices that deviate from French and European standards. We do appeal now for all actors in our market to abide by this regulation", declared Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer of Getlink

The French anti-social dumping law provides the implementation of controls by the Maritime Affairs Department, accompanied by administrative and criminal sanctions.

With 1.2 million trucks transported on board LeShuttle Freight shuttles, and more than 2.2 million light vehicles on LeShuttle shuttles in 2023, Eurotunnel is the leading operator in cross-Channel traffic, holding 36% and 58% market share respectively, thanks to its quality of service: fast, reliable, safe and environmentally friendly1

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, close to 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

1 According to a Carbon4 study, a truck crossing the Channel a truck crossing the Channel with LeShuttle emits 12 times less CO2 than with the ferries.

