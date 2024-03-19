

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a study published on February 29, 2024, researchers have made a discovery that could revolutionize the treatment of Ebola, a deadly virus responsible for causing catastrophic outbreaks, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.



Their breakthrough involves identifying a specific target within the virus that can be attacked by drugs to halt its spread in the human body.



The study, titled 'Ebola virus VP35 interacts non-covalently with ubiquitin chains to promote viral replication,' was published in the prestigious journal PLOS Biology. The collaborative research involved pharmacologists from Université de Montréal (UdeM), infectious disease specialists from Rutgers University, and a team of microbiologists, immunologists, and pathologists from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston.



The study focused on the interaction between ubiquitin, a protein present in human cells, and the Ebola virus VP35 protein. Significantly, this connection plays a crucial role in the virus's ability to multiply and evade the immune system.



Co-author Rafael Najmanovich, professor of pharmacology at the Université de Montréal, explained, 'Through a blend of experimental methods and advanced computational modeling, we predicted the specific area where VP35 binds to ubiquitin chains, even identifying potential drug candidates that could disrupt this crucial interaction.'



The study found that this could lead to the creation of drugs that can impede this interaction and decelerate viral replication, offering hope for people affected by Ebola.



The researchers not only unraveled how Ebola exploits ubiquitin but also identified potential chemical compounds that could disrupt this process. These compounds show promise as future candidates for tailored therapies to slow down viral replication and hinder the disease's progression.



By shedding light on the virus's molecular complexities and discovering a potential vulnerability for therapeutic purposes, this study represents a significant advancement in the fight against Ebola.



The virus is believed to originate from a species of fruit bat, its natural reservoir animal, which does not display symptoms but can transmit the disease to primates, including humans. Humans can contract the virus by handling or consuming infected bats. Human-to-human transmission occurs through contact with the bodily fluids, blood, or organs of an infected individual. The virus is not contagious until symptoms manifest and peak just after the person's death, which poses a significant risk during funerals.



