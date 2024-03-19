Total passenger traffic up 5.4% YoY, reaching 92.8% of February 2019 levels

International passenger traffic 4.2% above pre-pandemic

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today a 5.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in February 2024, reaching 92.8% of February 2019 levels.

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2024 vs. 2023) Statistics Feb'24 Feb'23 % Var. YTD'24 YTD'23 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,219 3,241 -0.7 6,829 6,880 -0.7 International Passengers (thousands) 2,197 1,899 15.7 4,583 4,035 13.6 Transit Passengers (thousands) 546 519 5.3 1,189 1,250 -4.9 Total Passengers (thousands) 5,962 5,659 5.4 12,602 12,166 3.6 Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 28.1 25.4 10.6 56.6 51.7 9.5 Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 62.9 60.6 3.9 132.7 129.7 2.3 Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2024 vs. 2019) Statistics Feb'24 Feb'19 % Var. YTD'24 YTD'19 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,219 3,590 -10.3 6,829 7,600 -10.1 International Passengers (thousands) 2,197 2,107 4.2 4,583 4,487 2.1 Transit Passengers (thousands) 546 729 -25.1 1,189 1,578 -24.7 Total Passengers (thousands) 5,962 6,426 -7.2 12,602 13,666 -7.8 Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 28.1 33.8 -17.0 56.6 66.8 -15.2 Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 62.9 66.5 -5.4 132.7 141.2 -6.0

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 5.4% compared to the same month of 2023, reaching 92.8% of February 2019 levels. International passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 4.2%, while domestic traffic stood at 89.7% of February 2019 levels.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover in February, increasing by 8.0% year-over-year (YoY) and reaching 98.6% of pre-pandemic volumes, up from the 97.0% recorded last month. Domestic traffic was 1.9% higher than the levels in February 2019, while International traffic reached 92.7% of pre-pandemic levels, up from the 88.0% recorded in January, showing a strong recovery.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew by 14.7% compared to the same month in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels of February 2019 by 3.0%. International passenger traffic, which accounted for over 75% of the total traffic, was 10.3% higher than February 2019 levels, while domestic passenger traffic was 15.1% below pre-pandemic levels. Florence airport exceeded February 2019 traffic volumes by 24.6% while traffic at Pisa airport, where some pre-pandemic destinations still need to resume, was 9.0% below February 2019.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased by 4.8% YoY, reaching 78.4% of February 2019 levels, down from the 80.2% recorded in January. Domestic traffic, which accounted for over 60% of the total traffic, reached 83.4% of pre-pandemic levels, while transit passengers stood at 68.6% of February 2019 levels. Traffic in Brazil remained heavily impacted by financial and aircraft constraints in some of the local airlines. Importantly, following the friendly termination process concluded in February 2024, CAAP no longer operates Natal airport, effective February 19, 2024. Therefore, statistics for Natal are available up to February 18, 2024.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, continued to recover and increased 33.9% YoY, reaching 97.5% of pre-pandemic levels of February 2019, up from the 93.9% recorded in the previous month.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 2.2% YoY and exceeded pre-pandemic volumes of February 2019 by 2.9%. While international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 8.9%, domestic traffic reached 98.1% of February 2019 levels, up from 90.1% in January, despite being impacted by the exit of the local airline Equair.

In Armenia, passenger traffic decreased by 3.4% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic levels of February 2019 by 85.1%. To note, Zvartnots airport is currently operating at--or close to--maximum capacity given the significant growth in passenger traffic within the past few years.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 10.6% YoY and reached 83.0% of February 2019 levels, or 84.1% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina stood at 83.0%, Ecuador at 74.8%, and Brazil at 59.2%. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements increased 3.9% YoY, improving to 94.6% of February 2019 levels, or 97.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Aircraft movements were above pre-pandemic levels in Armenia and Uruguay, while it stood at 99.4% in Argentina, 94.0% in Italy, 89.6% in Brazil, and 91.5% in Ecuador.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2024 vs. 2023) Feb'24 Feb'23 % Var. YTD'24 YTD'23 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 3,461 3,204 8.0 7,200 6,789 6.1 Italy 442 386 14.7 902 809 11.5 Brazil (1) 1,192 1,252 -4.8 2,690 2,844 -5.4 Uruguay 206 154 33.9 437 337 29.8 Ecuador 352 344 2.2 697 705 -1.1 Armenia 308 319 -3.4 676 682 -0.8 TOTAL 5,962 5,659 5.4 12,602 12,166 3.6

(1) Following the friendly termination process concluded in February 2024, CAAP no longer operates Natal airport. Statistics for Natal are available up to February 18, 2024.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 14,173 12,736 11.3 29,643 26,095 13.6 Italy 1,009 1,056 -4.5 2,037 2,108 -3.3 Brazil 4,999 4,839 3.3 9,652 9,796 -1.5 Uruguay 2,275 2,076 9.6 4,297 4,061 5.8 Ecuador 2,712 2,434 11.4 5,665 5,181 9.3 Armenia 2,916 2,257 29.2 5,345 4,505 18.7 TOTAL 28,083 25,398 10.6 56,640 51,746 9.5 Aircraft Movements Argentina 36,174 33,554 7.8 75,526 71,196 6.1 Italy 4,046 3,732 8.4 8,405 7,845 7.1 Brazil 11,394 11,711 -2.7 24,059 25,313 -5.0 Uruguay 2,978 2,712 9.8 6,813 6,479 5.2 Ecuador 5,986 6,099 -1.9 12,580 12,730 -1.2 Armenia 2,365 2,765 -14.5 5,326 6,145 -13.3 TOTAL 62,943 60,573 3.9 132,709 129,708 2.3

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2024 vs. 2019) Feb'24 Feb'19 % Var. YTD'24 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 3,461 3,509 -1.4 7,200 7,362 -2.2 Italy 442 429 3.0 902 889 1.4 Brazil (1) 1,192 1,521 -21.6 2,690 3,387 -20.6 Uruguay 206 211 -2.5 437 458 -4.5 Ecuador 352 342 2.9 697 695 0.3 Armenia 308 167 85.1 676 379 78.6 Peru 247 496 TOTAL 5,962 6,426 -7.2 12,602 13,666 -7.8

(1) Following the friendly termination process concluded in February 2024, CAAP no longer operates Natal airport. Statistics for Natal are available up to February 18, 2024.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 14,173 17,067 -17.0 29,643 35,911 -17.5 Italy 1,009 990 1.9 2,037 2,017 1.0 Brazil 4,999 8,441 -40.8 9,652 14,483 -33.4 Uruguay 2,275 1,916 18.8 4,297 4,036 6.5 Ecuador 2,712 3,626 -25.2 5,665 7,358 -23.0 Armenia 2,916 1,368 113.2 5,345 2,227 140.0 Peru 418 787 TOTAL 28,083 33,824 -17.0 56,640 66,820 -15.2 Aircraft Movements Argentina 36,174 36,403 -0.6 75,526 76,543 -1.3 Italy 4,046 4,302 -6.0 8,405 8,946 -6.0 Brazil 11,394 12,710 -10.4 24,059 27,380 -12.1 Uruguay 2,978 2,848 4.6 6,813 6,789 0.4 Ecuador 5,986 6,545 -8.5 12,580 13,699 -8.2 Armenia 2,365 1,552 52.4 5,326 3,500 52.2 Peru 2,174 4,338 TOTAL 62,943 66,534 -5.4 132,709 141,195 -6.0

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2023, Corporación América Airports served 81.1 million passengers, 23.7% above the 65.6 million passengers served in 2022 and 3.6% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

