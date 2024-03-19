

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The benchmark lending rate (6.00 percent), lending facility rate (6.75 percent) and deposit facility rate (5.25 percent) all are expected to remain unchanged.



Taiwan will release February figures fir export orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on year - slowing from 1.9 percent in January.



New Zealand will see Q4 data for current account, with forecasts calling for a deficit of NZ$7.89 billion following the NZ$11.47 billion shortfall in the previous three months.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for the Vernal Equinox and will re-open on Thursday.



